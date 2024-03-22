1,326,700 Shares in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Acquired by HS Management Partners LLC

HS Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,326,700 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $103,854,000. Best Buy accounts for 4.8% of HS Management Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. HS Management Partners LLC owned approximately 0.62% of Best Buy at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Best Buy by 549.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 357 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 81.9% in the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 411 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Best Buy by 90.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Best Buy by 46.8% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 442 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Best Buy from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $89.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Best Buy from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Best Buy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.27.

Best Buy Stock Up 1.4 %

Best Buy stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.54. 1,927,808 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,094,437. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.00. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.30 and a 52-week high of $86.11. The firm has a market cap of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.49.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The technology retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.21. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.08%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

