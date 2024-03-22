17 Capital Partners LLC Buys Shares of 4,290 Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the first quarter valued at $29,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Axon Enterprise in the second quarter worth about $35,000. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXON has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $297.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price target on Axon Enterprise from $296.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Axon Enterprise from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $301.73.

Insider Activity

In other Axon Enterprise news, President Joshua Isner sold 35,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total transaction of $8,909,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 309,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,911,067.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of AXON opened at $316.09 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.37 and a 1-year high of $325.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.43 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $278.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $242.64.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.29. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The business had revenue of $432.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.97 million. Analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

