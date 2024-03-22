17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $238,000 in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWV. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

IWV stock opened at $299.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $223.83 and a 12-month high of $300.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.36.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.