17 Capital Partners LLC Invests $783,000 in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,925 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $783,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $707,950,000. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 278.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,061,676 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,781 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 7.4% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,340,634 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,102,288,000 after buying an additional 1,196,211 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 232.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 933,179 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,961,000 after buying an additional 652,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 133.4% in the second quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,138,941 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $400,805,000 after buying an additional 650,966 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on VRTX. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the company from $436.00 to $438.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $417.27.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Amit Sachdev sold 3,222 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total value of $1,354,013.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,250,727.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,029 shares of company stock valued at $7,989,227 in the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ VRTX opened at $415.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $424.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $388.59. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1-year low of $297.75 and a 1-year high of $448.40. The company has a market cap of $107.38 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.35.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.85 by $0.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 14.95 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

