17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New $269,000 Investment in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,283 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 42.0% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 47.6% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ HON opened at $201.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $198.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The company had revenue of $9.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Honeywell International

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.