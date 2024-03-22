17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New $322,000 Investment in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PEN. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 24.5% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 31,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,598,000 after buying an additional 6,192 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,819,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 6.6% in the third quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 58,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,234,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Penumbra by 7.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 353,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,560,000 after buying an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEN. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $290.00 target price (down from $310.00) on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $289.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $284.00 price objective on shares of Penumbra in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Penumbra from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.36.

In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Arani Bose sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.20, for a total transaction of $1,876,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 164,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,106,358.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,963 shares of company stock worth $2,222,773. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE PEN opened at $227.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a current ratio of 6.06. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $251.06 and a 200-day moving average of $239.33. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.93 and a 52-week high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $284.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

