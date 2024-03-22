17 Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,405,000. Sony Group makes up about 1.3% of 17 Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SONY. XY Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Sony Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $876,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Sony Group during the 4th quarter valued at $272,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,181,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,629,000 after acquiring an additional 15,415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 121,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,041,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SONY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Macquarie downgraded Sony Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Sony Group in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Sony Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sony Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

Sony Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $88.72 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $92.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Sony Group Co. has a 1 year low of $79.62 and a 1 year high of $100.94.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $25.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.31 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 12.43%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sony Group Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sony Group

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

