17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 2,134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $391.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $138.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.92, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $381.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $329.65. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.54 and a 12 month high of $403.00.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,677.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 5,041 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.07, for a total value of $2,001,629.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 110 shares in the company, valued at $43,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marshall Mohr sold 108,790 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.08, for a total transaction of $41,892,853.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,349,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,418 shares of company stock valued at $95,927,097 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ISRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $363.00 to $416.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $371.60.

Intuitive Surgical Profile



Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

