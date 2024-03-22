17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 14,081 Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

17 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 14,081 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BCOV. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 162.0% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,205,445 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,779 shares during the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 3,146,959 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,459,000 after purchasing an additional 701,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brightcove by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,079,211 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,348,000 after purchasing an additional 376,943 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter valued at $922,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove during the 2nd quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.68% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $1.91 on Friday. Brightcove Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.81 and a 52 week high of $4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.19 and its 200 day moving average is $2.61.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Brightcove ( NASDAQ:BCOV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $50.16 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Brightcove Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BCOV shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Brightcove from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Brightcove from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Lake Street Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Brightcove Profile

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based streaming services the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Japan, India, and the Middle East. It offers Video Cloud, an online video streaming platform that enables its customers to publish, deliver, and distribute high-quality video to internet-connected devices. The company's solutions and products comprise Brightcove Marketing Studio, a video streaming solution; Brightcove Communications Studio for marketers and corporate communications professionals; Brightcove Media Studio, a solution for over-the-top (OTT) video services, media publishers, and leading broadcasters to monetize their media, live stream at scale, and nurture their audience lifecycle; Brightcove Audience Insights, a customer data platform for video streaming businesses; Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service; and Brightcove Beacon, a platform that enables its customers to launch premium OTT video streaming experiences, as well as Brightcove Marketplace.

