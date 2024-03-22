17 Capital Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 4,727 iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVE. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000.

IVE opened at $184.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $177.34 and its 200 day moving average is $167.16. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $143.35 and a fifty-two week high of $185.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

