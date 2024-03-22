1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 2,716 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,674 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.6% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Motco grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1,416.7% in the third quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 139.7% in the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $58,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $481.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $458.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $427.40. The stock has a market cap of $385.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $357.72 and a 12-month high of $483.23.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

