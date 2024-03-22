1834 Investment Advisors Co. Acquires 3,480 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 380,269 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. Coterra Energy accounts for 1.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $9,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 5,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 0.7% in the third quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 75.4% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its holdings in Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the first quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Coterra Energy stock opened at $27.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.20. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.66 and a one year high of $29.89.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 27.48%. Analysts forecast that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.25%.

Insider Transactions at Coterra Energy

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CTRA shares. Bank of America upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 5th. Susquehanna upgraded Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Raymond James upped their target price on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coterra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

