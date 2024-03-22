1834 Investment Advisors Co. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 49.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,463 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cedar Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after purchasing an additional 79,417 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $207.94 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $210.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.55.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

