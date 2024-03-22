1834 Investment Advisors Co. Decreases Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. cut its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 60.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,476 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Bank of America in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bank of America from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Bank of America from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.65.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank purchased 5,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,002.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $295.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $24.96 and a one year high of $37.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.70 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.27%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

