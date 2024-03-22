1834 Investment Advisors Co. Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 471,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,764 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for approximately 3.3% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $27,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter worth $44,000.

Shares of VGIT stock opened at $58.35 on Friday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $56.07 and a 52-week high of $60.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.06.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.1496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

