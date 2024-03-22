1834 Investment Advisors Co. Purchases 15,560 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 221.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,592 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1,612.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

VTEB stock opened at $50.65 on Friday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

