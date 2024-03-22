1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 1,091 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 49,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,091 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $6,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SDY. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.87 and a fifty-two week high of $129.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.74.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

