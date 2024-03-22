1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 11,763 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,856 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 11,763 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Avity Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,576 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. 626 Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 18,165 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,650 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $5,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vest Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 20,497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 5,498 shares during the period. 60.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.74 per share, for a total transaction of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,234,676. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Intel stock opened at $42.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $179.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.00. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.84.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 128.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intel from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.48.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

