1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 12,820 Shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. lessened its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,324 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 12,820 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $2,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 71.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on LOW. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.12.

Lowe’s Companies Price Performance

LOW stock opened at $260.94 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $215.14. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $181.85 and a one year high of $261.34. The stock has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

