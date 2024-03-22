1834 Investment Advisors Co. Sells 18,744 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. trimmed its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,744 shares during the period. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,638,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,512,000 after buying an additional 1,249,478 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,798,000 after purchasing an additional 326,000 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 50.2% during the second quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,833,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,470,000 after purchasing an additional 612,938 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,654,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,752,000 after purchasing an additional 105,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 539.3% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,577,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.41 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.33 and a 200 day moving average of $110.27. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.4477 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.87%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

