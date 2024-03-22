1834 Investment Advisors Co. Trims Stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 72,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $2,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $242,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ally Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 291,312 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,666,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Stock Up 1.6 %

Ally Financial stock opened at $40.60 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.40. Ally Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.54 and a twelve month high of $41.56.

Ally Financial Announces Dividend

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ALLY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ally Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Ally Financial from $32.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Ally Financial in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

