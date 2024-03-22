1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.
1stdibs.Com Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $240.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.02. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.
In other news, CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $106,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,112 shares in the company, valued at $337,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,823 shares of company stock valued at $732,102. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.
