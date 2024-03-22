1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of 1stdibs.Com (NASDAQ:DIBS – Free Report) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $8.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $6.00.

1stdibs.Com Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ DIBS opened at $6.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $240.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.61 and a beta of 1.02. 1stdibs.Com has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $6.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.49.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Nancy Hood sold 8,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $50,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 72,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $436,482. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc sold 17,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.02, for a total value of $106,614.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,112 shares in the company, valued at $337,794.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 121,823 shares of company stock valued at $732,102. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of 1stdibs.Com

About 1stdibs.Com

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in 1stdibs.Com by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,173,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 151,147 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $112,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 1stdibs.Com by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 166,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 14,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of 1stdibs.Com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $377,000. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

1stdibs.Com, Inc operates an online marketplace for vintage, antique, and contemporary furniture, home décor, jewelry, watches, art, and fashion products worldwide. It offers online marketplace that enables commerce between sellers and buyers. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

