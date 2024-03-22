2,092 Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Purchased by 17 Capital Partners LLC

17 Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after purchasing an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,012,701,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,917,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,333,000 after purchasing an additional 237,006 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,808,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,524,000 after purchasing an additional 33,902 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,698,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,644,000 after purchasing an additional 225,697 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

IWP stock opened at $113.85 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $85.24 and a 1-year high of $114.48. The firm has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.33 and its 200-day moving average is $99.84.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.