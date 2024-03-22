2,811 Shares in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) Acquired by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,811 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DELL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 17.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $304,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the first quarter worth $568,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 2.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 254,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after buying an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 5.2% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Dell Technologies stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $112.24. 4,665,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,852,753. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.81 and a 52-week high of $131.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.68, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.91.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 165.52%. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 33.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $87.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Dell Technologies from $53.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.88.

Insider Activity

In other Dell Technologies news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total transaction of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director V (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 373,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $47,164,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 408,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,626,226.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 624,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $74,809,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,787,791 shares in the company, valued at $4,766,577,361.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,539,103 shares of company stock valued at $843,924,579. Company insiders own 48.60% of the company’s stock.

About Dell Technologies

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

Further Reading

