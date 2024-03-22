360 Capital REIT Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02 (ASX:TOT)

360 Capital REIT (ASX:TOT – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Friday, March 22nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 26th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 62.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.72.

In related news, insider Tony Pitt bought 844,223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.43 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of A$363,860.11 ($239,381.65). Insiders own 52.31% of the company’s stock.

360 Capital REIT invests across the entire real estate capital stack to take advantage of varying market conditions in order to maximize risk adjusted returns for unit holders. It was formerly known as 360 Capital Total Return Fund. 360 Capital REIT is based in Sydney, Australia.

