410 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Purchased by Sunflower Bank N.A.

Sunflower Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Synopsys by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,685,758 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,911,046,000 after acquiring an additional 186,800 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,197,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,698,457,000 after purchasing an additional 836,667 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Synopsys by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,032,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,850,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synopsys by 1.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,245,659 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,250,869,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $891,507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SNPS traded down $8.44 on Friday, hitting $593.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 785,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,339,471. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.07. Synopsys, Inc. has a one year low of $360.36 and a one year high of $629.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $552.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $517.76.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.88% and a net margin of 22.96%. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.13 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SNPS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on Synopsys from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $594.60.

In related news, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 1,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 2,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.18, for a total transaction of $1,269,499.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,555,500.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Richard S. Mahoney sold 9,065 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.70, for a total value of $4,484,455.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,929.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,586 shares of company stock valued at $19,868,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

