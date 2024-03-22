4,567 Shares in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Purchased by Chemistry Wealth Management LLC

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of New York Times during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in New York Times in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in New York Times by 31.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on NYT. Citigroup began coverage on New York Times in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Argus raised New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.67.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In related news, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total transaction of $132,706.42. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $916,396.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diane Brayton sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.84, for a total value of $299,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 3,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $132,706.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,396.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,557 shares of company stock valued at $1,029,968 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYT traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.67. 656,391 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,207. The New York Times Company has a 52-week low of $35.06 and a 52-week high of $49.87. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.61. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.02.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $676.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.02 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

New York Times Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

New York Times Profile

(Free Report)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company's mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.