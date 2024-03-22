5,116 Shares in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Acquired by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $396,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 43,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ingersoll Rand alerts:

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

NYSE IR traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $94.74. 1,572,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,922. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.24 and a 12 month high of $95.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.79. The stock has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

Ingersoll Rand ( NYSE:IR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $79.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ingersoll Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on IR

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total transaction of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,290,843.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Andrew R. Schiesl sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total value of $3,131,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,478,326.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 240,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.16, for a total value of $21,638,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,290,843.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,011 shares of company stock valued at $26,374,789. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

(Free Report)

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.