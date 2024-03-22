53,245 Shares in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Acquired by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 53,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,073,000. Fiserv makes up 1.7% of Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FI. Hollencrest Capital Management grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

FI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Mizuho increased their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.04.

NYSE:FI opened at $156.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $156.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.71 and a 200 day moving average of $130.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.04. Fiserv had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 16.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total value of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,477,911.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,367 shares of company stock worth $38,579,641 over the last 90 days. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

