5,364 Shares in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Acquired by Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,364 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Nutanix by 1.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,942,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,253,660,000 after acquiring an additional 578,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after buying an additional 1,116,856 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Nutanix by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,703,410 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,245,000 after purchasing an additional 117,982 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Nutanix by 14.5% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,656,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Nutanix by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,266,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $162,872,000 after purchasing an additional 238,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $62.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.52. Nutanix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.34 and a 12-month high of $66.99.

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $565.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.82 million. On average, analysts predict that Nutanix, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,192 shares in the company, valued at $4,424,903.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO David Sangster sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $790,836.80. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,424,903.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 23,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $1,508,912.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 373,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,519,163.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,477 shares of company stock worth $3,902,499. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NTNX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Nutanix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Nutanix from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. William Blair raised Nutanix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Nutanix from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Nutanix from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.83.

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

