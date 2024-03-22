6,218 Shares in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Acquired by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 36,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Aviva PLC increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 22.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 255,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,008,000 after purchasing an additional 46,064 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $754,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 6,341 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 121,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,224,000 after buying an additional 45,910 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Fifth Third Bancorp

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:FITB opened at $37.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.46 and a 1 year high of $37.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.37.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.30.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

