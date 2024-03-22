897 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Joule Financial LLC

Joule Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VTI. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. LWM Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $260.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $247.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.94. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $193.65 and a 12 month high of $261.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $366.71 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.