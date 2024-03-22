89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB) Stock Price Up 3.5%

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) traded up 3.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $11.89 and last traded at $11.85. 105,514 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,393,864 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of 89bio from $29.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of 89bio from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of 89bio in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of 89bio in a report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.11.

89bio Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 20.04 and a current ratio of 20.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.95.

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that 89bio, Inc. will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at 89bio

In related news, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,238,925.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other 89bio news, Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,350,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $20,722,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,431,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,824,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohan Palekar sold 4,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.76, for a total transaction of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 486,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,238,925.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETNB. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of 89bio by 84.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,086,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,530,000 after buying an additional 956,571 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 193.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,550,000 after purchasing an additional 322,339 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of 89bio by 57.1% in the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,311,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,256,000 after purchasing an additional 476,655 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 8.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 712,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,007,000 after acquiring an additional 57,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new stake in 89bio during the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000.

89bio Company Profile

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

See Also

