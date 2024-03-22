8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT) CEO Sells $36,548.40 in Stock

8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGHT – Get Free Report) CEO Samuel C. Wilson sold 13,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total transaction of $36,548.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,719,286.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

8X8 Price Performance

Shares of EGHT stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. 8×8, Inc. has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 8X8

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EGHT. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in 8X8 by 832.8% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in 8X8 in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in 8X8 in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in 8X8 by 1,620.9% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 9,758 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 8X8 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 99.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EGHT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.72.

About 8X8

(Get Free Report)

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It provides 8×8 Work, a self-contained end-to-end united communications solution that delivers enterprise voice with public switched telephone network connectivity, video meetings, and unified messaging, as well as direct messages, public and private team messaging rooms, and short and multimedia services; 8×8 Contact Center, a multi-channel cloud-based contact center solution; and 8×8 CPaaS, a set of global communications Platform-as-a-Service.

