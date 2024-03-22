AAR (NYSE:AIR) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Benchmark in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $65.00 price target on the aerospace company’s stock. Benchmark’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 10.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AIR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of AAR in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.75.

AIR traded down $5.04 on Friday, reaching $58.88. The stock had a trading volume of 500,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,611. AAR has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $73.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.92. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.39 and a beta of 1.68.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $545.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. AAR had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in AAR in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in AAR in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in AAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in AAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

