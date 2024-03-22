AAR’s (AIR) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $80.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 36.17% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AIR. William Blair assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Monday, January 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of AAR from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on AAR from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Get AAR alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on AIR

AAR Stock Down 8.1 %

AIR traded down $5.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.75. The company had a trading volume of 264,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,141. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.44. AAR has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $73.95.

AAR (NYSE:AIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The aerospace company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. AAR had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 3.14%. The firm had revenue of $545.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. AAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AAR will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AAR

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AAR by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,726,000 after acquiring an additional 44,948 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of AAR by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of AAR by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of AAR by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 118,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,421,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of AAR by 271.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 61,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,840,000 after purchasing an additional 44,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

AAR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. It operates through Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services segments. The Aviation Services segment engages in lease and sale of new, overhauled and repaired engine, and airframe parts and components, as well as aircrafts; and offers customized flight hour component inventory and repair, warranty claim management, and outsourcing programs for engine and airframe parts and components.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.