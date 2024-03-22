ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One ABCMETA token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, ABCMETA has traded down 4.6% against the US dollar. ABCMETA has a total market cap of $463,874.09 and $9.43 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006787 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00026668 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00015565 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001594 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63,532.73 or 0.99893291 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.85 or 0.00010769 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $99.22 or 0.00156005 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000067 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

About ABCMETA

ABCMETA (CRYPTO:META) is a token. Its launch date was June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. The official website for ABCMETA is www.abcmeta.io.

ABCMETA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00000469 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $2.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

