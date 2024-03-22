Abeona Therapeutics Inc to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($1.86) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts (NASDAQ:ABEO)

Abeona Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ABEO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Abeona Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, March 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.86) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($1.64). The consensus estimate for Abeona Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Abeona Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th.

Abeona Therapeutics Stock Performance

Abeona Therapeutics stock opened at $7.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. Abeona Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $2.35 and a 52 week high of $9.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abeona Therapeutics

In related news, Director Mark Alvino sold 7,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.11, for a total value of $36,199.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 62,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,989.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Abeona Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 4.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 76,694 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,325,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 148,200 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 1,244,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Abeona Therapeutics by 24.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 74,600 shares in the last quarter. 43.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Abeona Therapeutics

Abeona Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and delivering gene therapy products for severe and life-threatening rare diseases. The company's lead programs are EB-101 (gene-corrected skin grafts) for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB); ABO-102, which are AAV based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type A; and ABO-101, an adeno-associated virus (AAV) based gene therapies for Sanfilippo syndrome type B.

