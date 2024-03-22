Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $7.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.86% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Absci from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Absci in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Absci Price Performance

NASDAQ:ABSI traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $4.90. The company had a trading volume of 831,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,569,688. Absci has a 52-week low of $1.11 and a 52-week high of $6.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $455.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). Absci had a negative net margin of 1,535.13% and a negative return on equity of 38.14%. The business had revenue of $0.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Absci will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Absci

In other news, Director Redmile Group, Llc purchased 222,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,999.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,253,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,139,922. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Absci by 178.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,424,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,034 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Absci by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,146,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889,129 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Absci by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 720,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 480,506 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Absci during the 3rd quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Absci in the first quarter worth $632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

About Absci

Absci Corporation operates as a generative AI drug creation company in the United States. Its integrated drug creation platform identifies novel drug targets and creates biotherapeutic candidates. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington.

