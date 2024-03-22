Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th.

ACTG opened at $5.18 on Monday. Acacia Research has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 22.03 and a current ratio of 20.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.43 million, a PE ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Acacia Research during the third quarter valued at $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Acacia Research in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Acacia Research during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. 44.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

