Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 209,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 194,548 shares.The stock last traded at $5.07 and had previously closed at $5.05.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ACTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.
Acacia Research Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Acacia Research
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.
Acacia Research Company Profile
Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.
