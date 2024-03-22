Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 209,140 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 8% from the previous session’s volume of 194,548 shares.The stock last traded at $5.07 and had previously closed at $5.05.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACTG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Acacia Research from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Acacia Research from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Acacia Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Acacia Research alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Acacia Research

Acacia Research Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Acacia Research

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.84. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 20.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $517.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 0.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 218.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Acacia Research in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.87% of the company’s stock.

Acacia Research Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acacia Research Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, invests in intellectual property and related absolute return assets; and engages in the licensing and enforcement of patented technologies. The company operates through three segments, Intellectual Property Operations, Industrial Operations, and Energy Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acacia Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acacia Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.