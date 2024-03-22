Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO) PT Lowered to $82.00

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Cowen from $86.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.27% from the company’s previous close.

ASO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $55.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Academy Sports and Outdoors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.19.

Shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock opened at $64.43 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a 52 week low of $42.83 and a 52 week high of $75.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 8.32% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Academy Sports and Outdoors will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Academy Sports and Outdoors news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $69,022.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,070 shares in the company, valued at $587,826.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 124.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,562,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,370,000 after purchasing an additional 7,507,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 73.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,834,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196,076 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11,157.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,079,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070,181 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 680.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,500 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 11.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,462,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 958,800 shares during the period.

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

