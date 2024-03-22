Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $0.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day moving average is $3.92. The stock has a market cap of $14.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.51. Accelerate Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $0.83 and a 1-year high of $11.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Sonora Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at $337,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accelerate Diagnostics by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 158,383 shares during the last quarter.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

