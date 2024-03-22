Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $383.27.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Accenture from $363.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Redburn Atlantic raised their target price on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $426.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

Institutional Trading of Accenture

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total value of $1,059,540.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,426.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $9,549,498. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. Walden Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture during the fourth quarter worth $3,040,000. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $344.92 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $370.63 and a 200 day moving average of $339.96. Accenture has a twelve month low of $253.03 and a twelve month high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $216.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.20.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Accenture will post 12.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.82%.

Accenture Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

