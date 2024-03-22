Achain (ACT) Trading Down 7.6% This Week

Achain (ACT) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Achain has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $327,978.40 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Achain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Achain has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000184 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001897 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001523 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00001430 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001002 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00002691 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001662 BTC.

About Achain

Achain (ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. Achain’s official website is www.achain.com. The Reddit community for Achain is https://reddit.com/r/achain_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Achain’s official Twitter account is @achainofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake).

The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform.

Buying and Selling Achain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Achain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Achain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Achain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

