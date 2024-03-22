Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Separately, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Actinium Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $26.92.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 76.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 38.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,734 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $83,000. 22.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted radiotherapies to deliver cancer-killing radiation to treat patients with high unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate, I-131 apamistamab (Iomab-B) that is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial for elderly relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia trial for bone marrow transplant conditioning; and a Phase I study with a CD19- targeted CAR T-cell therapy with memorial sloan kettering cancer center.
