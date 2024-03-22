ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOM) Insider Acquires £148.92 in Stock

ActiveOps Plc (LON:AOMGet Free Report) insider Richard John Jeffery acquired 146 shares of ActiveOps stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.30) per share, with a total value of £148.92 ($189.59).

Richard John Jeffery also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, February 16th, Richard John Jeffery acquired 154 shares of ActiveOps stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 97 ($1.23) per share, for a total transaction of £149.38 ($190.17).
  • On Wednesday, January 17th, Richard John Jeffery bought 150 shares of ActiveOps stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.27) per share, with a total value of £150 ($190.96).

ActiveOps stock opened at GBX 98 ($1.25) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 100.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 92.15. ActiveOps Plc has a twelve month low of GBX 73 ($0.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 115 ($1.46). The stock has a market capitalization of £69.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4,900.00 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66.

About ActiveOps

ActiveOps Plc provides management process automation software solutions in Europe, the Middle East, India, Africa, North America, and Asia Pacific. The company provides ControliQ, a workforce management solution that enables organizations drive optimal productivity and operational performance by providing single view of real-time operations data, actionable insights, and intelligent management automation tools; CaseworkiQ, a workforce management solution to support back-office operations processing case-based work; and WorkiQ, a desktop analytics software that captures workforce intelligence from desktop activity for employee engagement.

