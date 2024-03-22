ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CEO George Chamoun Sells 124,999 Shares of Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CEO George Chamoun sold 124,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.42, for a total transaction of $2,302,481.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,013,704.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

George Chamoun also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, George Chamoun sold 120,062 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total value of $2,297,986.68.

ACV Auctions Stock Performance

ACVA stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.58 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.08.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. The company had revenue of $118.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACVA shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in ACV Auctions by 4,360.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,121,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,441,000 after acquiring an additional 5,006,300 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at about $32,611,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 304.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,098,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,724,000 after buying an additional 1,579,823 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACV Auctions by 93.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,247,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,292,000 after buying an additional 1,572,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ACV Auctions by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,143,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,417,000 after buying an additional 1,166,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

