ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA) CFO Sells $598,000.00 in Stock

ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Free Report) CFO William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.40, for a total value of $598,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 323,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,948,462.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

William Zerella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 5th, William Zerella sold 50,000 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.72, for a total value of $936,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 6th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total value of $457,275.00.

On Tuesday, January 9th, William Zerella sold 32,500 shares of ACV Auctions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $440,375.00.

ACVA stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.58 and a 12 month high of $19.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.54 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -41.39 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12.

ACV Auctions ( NASDAQ:ACVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $118.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.62 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 15.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 3.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 22,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 83.2% during the third quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 66,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 11.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 4.5% during the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. 78.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACVA. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on ACV Auctions from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ACV Auctions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.21.

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. The company's marketplace platform includes digital marketplace, which connects buyers and sellers by providing online auction, which facilitates real-time transactions of wholesale vehicles; Run List for pre-filtering and pre-screening of vehicles up to 24 hours prior to an auction taking place; ACV transportation service to enable the buyers to see real-time transportation quotes and status reports of the vehicle; ACV capital, a short-term inventory financing services for buyers to purchase vehicles; and Go Green's seller assurance service for against claims related to defects in the vehicle.

