Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 4.5% Higher

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 611,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,918,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance
Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Adaptimmune Therapeutics
Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.
Read More
