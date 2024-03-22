Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP) Trading 4.5% Higher

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 4.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 611,726 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 1,918,490 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Adaptimmune Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adaptimmune Therapeutics

Adaptimmune Therapeutics Stock Performance

Institutional Trading of Adaptimmune Therapeutics

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 1,090.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,625 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the last quarter. Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 48,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17,332 shares during the last quarter. 14.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Adaptimmune Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, provides novel cell therapies primarily to cancer patients in the United States and the United Kingdom. It develops SPEARHEAD-1 that is in phase II clinical trials with ADP-A2M4 for synovial sarcoma; SURPASS-3 that is in phase II clinical trial with ADP-A2M4CD8 for people with platinum resistant ovarian cancer; and SURPASS that is in phase I clinical trials in patients with head and neck, and urothelial cancers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adaptimmune Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.